Freddie Gibbs' Instagram page had some of the funniest content the Internet had to offer. Comments like "D'Fuck" and "What city fam?" would accompany ruthless clips of everybody and anybody. Nothing was off-limits. Unfortunately, the powers that be removed his official account where these stories were posted and the new @freddiegibbsofficial account is far tamer.

He did admit that he had a burner account on Instagram to Joe Rogan earlier this year which he apparently uses to mock his peers in the rap game. During an interview with GQ, the rapper detailed his approach to rap and how his key to surviving this game is through constant learning. However, the athletic-approach to his craft doesn't come without the shit-talking.

"You’re never too old to learn. N***s become irrelevant because they stop learning and being sponges to the game. I eat, sleep, and breathe this shit, every day," he explained. "I’m looking at what everybody’s doing. I’m getting on fake Instagram pages leaving comments like, ‘That shit is wack.’ I’m doing all kinds of bullshit, taunting people.”

In related news, Gangsta Gibbs recently announced that he would be starring in his first-ever feature-length film titled, Down With The King, directed by Diego Ongaro. No release date has been set but Freddie has been teasing his foray into the acting world for a minute. We're excited to see what he gets up to this year.

