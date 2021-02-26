Fred The Godson's Legacy Lives On With His Posthumous Album 'Ascension'

Last year, Hip-Hop lost many of its beloved stars, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic took even more pop culture icons from us as well. One of the casualties of 2020 was veteran Bronx rapper and Class of 2011 XXL FreshmanFred The Godson. On April 23rd, 2020, Fred tragically succumbed to COVID-19, but his team along with his fans have worked together to ensure that Fred The Godson's legacy continues to live on.

Coinciding with the ceremonial naming of a South Bronx street in honor of the fallen rapper earlier this week, Fred The Godson posthumously released Ascension, an aptly titled effort with songs hand-selected by Fred’s brother Russ. Following last summer's posthumous compilation album GodSon, Ascension is the late rapper's first posthumous release of 2021, and the nine-track project gives fans another sample of undeniable Fred's undeniable skills. The album boasts production from The Heatmakerz, making for a sonically pleasing effort whose music is just as captivating as the late artist's performance.

Rest in peace, Fred The Godson.

Tracklist

1. Gracias (Ascension Theme)

2. Aretha

3. Ali

4. Presidents

5. On The Block

6. I Shot Ya, Pt. II

7. Filet N Garlic

8. One of These Days

9. Why Don't You