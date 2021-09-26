It was revealed on Fred The Godson's social media page, this week, that the late rapper's father, known as Big Fred, has passed away. A number of rap legends including Jim Jones, Raekwon, and more shared their condolences in the comments of his post.

“Good morning, Everyone Please pray for Freds family for they suffered a big lost yesterday losing their Father ‘Big Fred’ aka FRED B… who passed away and is in transition to meet with his son Fred in Heaven,” the caption of several photos of Big Fred reads. “Your strength and condolences of support will be needed for Freds family and close loved ones during these trying times!!! #SIP #FredsDad #BigFred #FredB.”

Big Fred worked as a bouncer at the New York City nightclub, The Tunnel, in the ’90s.

"God bless big Fred’s souls may he see his son in heaven," Jones commented below.

Raekwon shared several praying hands emojis.

Bid Fred's death comes one year after Fred The Godson passed away due to complications from COVID-19. After his death, he was honored by having a street named after him in his hometown of the Bronx.

Earlier this year, Fred the Godson's posthumous album, Ascension, was released.

