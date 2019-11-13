mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fred The Godson Links Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh On "Nokia"

Aron A.
November 13, 2019 15:56
Nokia
Fred The Godson Feat. Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh

Fred The Godson, Benny The Butcher, and 38 Spesh cook up a heater on "Nokia."


Fred The Godson is getting ready to feed the streets with some new heat. The rapper's been getting ready to release a new project this Friday titled, God's Level. Fred The Godson is bringing it back to the essence of New York hip-hop -- solely beats and bars without anything extra to overshadow his talent. Ahead of its release, he linked up with Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh for a brand new record titled, "Nokia." Bringing it back to the days before smartphones, Fred raps, "New iPhone, love how they made it/ If I spoke to ya, it was on a Nokia, that was my favorite."

Fred already dropped off a few tracks off of the project such as "Better Now" ft. Jim Jones and Marc Scibilia, and "Retaliation." Including "Nokia," all of his singles so far have been very promising. Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I learned from dealers, get 'em back, then you kill 'em slow
I burnt my bridges, took my scraps, and then built a boat
I'm earning digits, all my bitches know
I fly her anywhere as long as she not too bougie to sit in coach

