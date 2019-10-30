mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fred The Godson Taps Jim Jones & Marc Scibilia For "Better Now"

Aron A.
October 30, 2019 14:02
Fred The Godson readies the release of "God Level."


Fred The Godson is back with a brand new cut off of his forthcoming project, God Level. The rapper's new song, "Better Now" is a collaboration with Jim Jones and Marc Scibilia. Fred The Godson and Jim Jones hop on funky sample-based production fitting to their New York City roots that captures the hustle and bustle of the city. Fred The Godson and Jim Jones bring back that feeling of Mafioso rap back as they swap bars while Marc Scibilia brings an unwinding feel on the percussion-less hook. 

Fred The Godson kicked off the campaign for his forthcoming project, God Level earlier this month with the release of "Retaliation." The project is set to include appearances from Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh and mroe.

God Level drops on November 15th.

Quotable Lyrics
Hopped out, we was drip, drip, drippin'
Might need a mop but they won't catch me slippin'
Lookin' for the keys, the cars don't have ignitions
Was dreamin' 'bout the coke 'til I woke up in a kitchen
Shit, you ever woke up in the trap?
Two pumpa's, one fiend smokin' out the crack

