Fred The Godson Taps Jay Pharoah For Denzel Washington Impersonation On "Training Day" EP

As the birthplace of hip-hop, New York City will always be regarded as the mecca of the culture. These days, as the traditional sounds have drifted off and outside influence from Atlanta and Chicago emerge, New York's sound is a melting pot of many different aspects of hip-hop. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't rappers who are keeping hip-hop at its core.

Fred The Godson who just swung through with his latest project, Training Day. With assistance from Jay Pharaoh who delivers a spot-on impersonation of Denzel Washington, Fred The Godson reimagines the 2001 film on wax with eleven songs. However, six out of the eleven tracks are actually skits.

Either way, Fred The Godson is back with some new music to ride out to this weekend.