Fred The Godson Takes On A Familiar Sample As He Plots "Retaliation"

Aron A.
October 21, 2019 20:48
Fred The Godson is back with his latest drop.


Fred The Godson's established himself as a legend in the underground. Although he appeared on the 2011 XXL Freshmen List alongside Meek Mill, Kendrick Lamar, Lil B, Big K.R.I.T, YG, Yelawolf, and more, he never managed to attain the same type of mainstream success as his peers on the list. However, Fred The Godson's maintained that he still has a deadly pen over the years. He's collaborated with legends like Joell Ortiz, Rick Ross, and Jim Jones over the past few years.

Now, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Retaliation." With the gritty sound of Bronx embedded in his tone, he hops over a mafioso-type instrumental that uses the same sample as the titular track on Jay-Z's Blueprint 2. Fred delivers raw bars, detailing the reality of the streets. "Any violation/ Only leads to retalitation," he raps as Westside Gunn-esque adlibs ring off in the back.

Quotable Lyrics
What you talkin'? Oh, you never heard an AK shot
It sound louder in the staircase, stop
Offense to Fred? Llama to ya mama mean face shot
Pencil lead'll make me erase pops

