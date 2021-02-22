Following his tragic passing on April 23rd, 2020,Fred The Godson's legacy has been immortalized by way of a Bronx street named in his honor. Today, supportive fans gathered to watch the unveiling of Frederick “Fred the Godson” Thomas Way on the corner of Leggett Avenue and Kelly Street in The Bronx, Fred's home borough.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The ceremony was attended by several artists and media personalities, including Fat Joe, Jim Jones, and Sway Calloway; in fact, Joe even shared a few words, deeming the occasion to be a bittersweet one. "The thing that's so special about Fred," explains Joe, in a clip captured by a fan in attendance, "is that he would have made you feel special. So even though he is who he is, every time he sees you, he wants to put a smile on your face. Fred was my friend. Really my brother, really my friend. If I was in New York and had nothing to do, I would call Fred, and we would go down to Heatmakerz studio, and we would just talk for hours."

Sadly, Fred The Godson passed away due to complications from COVID-19. He was only 35 years old. Though he is no longer with us, his memory lives on through his music, as well as through the street that now bears his name. Check out the footage of the big unveiling, as well as Fat Joe's speech, below. Rest in peace, Fred The Godson.