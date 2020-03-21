mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fred The Godson Is Back With "Payback"

Aron A.
March 21, 2020 13:49
Payback
Fred The Godson

Fred The Godson is back with a chip on his shoulder on "Payback."


It felt like Fred The Godson was on a bit of a hiatus in 2018 but he came back strong last year. In November, he unleashed the project, God Level with appearances from Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh, Jim Jones and more. Though he followed it up with Training Day months later, he's back with another new project titled, Payback. Laced up with nine tracks in total, Fred The Godson handles things on his own with Klass Murda abd 48 Spesh serving as the sole features on the project.

If you've been looking for more gutter New York lyricism in your life, check out Fred The Godson's new project below.

  1. Intro
  2. Payback (Skit)
  3. Rae (feat. 38 Spesh)
  4. Bodies
  5. Steve Sax
  6. Let It Ring
  7. Sweet Nothings (feat. Klass Murda)
  8. Payback
  9. It's All Basic
Fred The Godson 38 Spesh klass murda
