Fred The Godson & 38 Spesh Deliver An Ode To Raekwon With "Rae"

Fred The Godson dropped his latest single, "Rae" with 38 Spesh on Valentine's Day. The frequent collaborators have teamed up on a number of tracks in the past, including "Nokia" alongside Benny The Butcher off Fred's project God's Level in 2019, and "Empty Plates" off 38 Spesh's album 38 Strategies of Raw earlier that year. However, "Rae" is definitely up there as one of the best products to come from their combined talents. Both artists compliment each other's individual, enticing flows over this God-level beat so well, they make it impossible for either of them to be outshined. The ode to bumping the legendary Raekwon speaks heavily to both Fred and 38's New York roots, demonstrating their dedication to staying loyal to these origins with their sound as well.

Recently, Fred proved his versatility by going the comedy route with the sketch-heavy album Training Day last month, for which he called on Jay Pharoah to impersonate Denzel Washington from the title film.

Quotable Lyrics

Gloves on, that's what I'm into

Utensils no prints, then

Stories OGs that served Madonna and Prince, then

The street over n*gga since when?

12 hour shifts n*gga, 10 to 10

But no punching in, no 401K

But I got in the streets, you see 401K