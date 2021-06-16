After two decades of silence, FreakNik (also spelled Freaknic) is back. There is an entire generation of people who aren't familiar with those FreakNik heydays in Atlanta as tens of thousands of people swarmed the city to party during Spring Break. The event was first launched in the early 1980s in a public park, but as the years progressed, its popularity drew party-loving crowds that stopped traffic to twerk on cars, took over businesses with loud music, and engaged in all-out debauchery that "old heads" remember fondly.

After much talk and speculation regarding if FreakNik would make a return, the official lineup of performances has been shared as well as the dates for what's expected to be an unforgettable, wild party.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 18+ festival will go down the weekend of October 8-10 at Morris Brown College, an HBCU. Tickets reportedly went on sale yesterday (June 14) and the event will also be available for streaming if people can't make it to the ATL. The lineup is nothing to sneeze at as artists like Ray J, Paul Wall, 8Ball & MJG, Adina Howard, Lil Scrappy, Pastor Troy, Field Mob, Project Pat, JT Money, DJ Unk, and 95 South will all be gracing the stage.

While the event will take place at Morris Brown College, it's expected that bars, lounges, nightclubs, and even restaurants will host their own star-studded FreakNik events over the weekend as well. Check out a video with homemade clips highlighting FreakNik back in the 1990s.

[via]