Franky Hill Shares "Better Than I Look"

New Jersey emcee Franky Hill has now touched down with his latest "Better Than I Look" track, delivering on his first audio release since breaking through with his USER full-length project last year.

He takes a break from a few supporting dates alongside KOTA The Friend to share the latest effort with his audience. The new selection is produced by Kam DeLa whie featuring background vocals from Dom B, and takes listeners down an uplifting listening experience that highlights Franky's role as a creator of easy listens.

Get into the new cut down below and sound off with your thoughts on this emerging new voice.

Quotable Lyrics

Foundation on Milly Rock

No matter how loose I wind up, I stay sturdy

I stay real and I stay Jersey



