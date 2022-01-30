mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

FRANK$ Links With Westside Boogie For "A Home"

Thomas Galindo
January 30, 2022 11:58
A Home
FRANK$ Feat. Westside Boogie

The two Cali natives establish great chemistry on their new collab.


A native of South Central Los Angeles, FRANK$ has established a great deal of momentum in 2021. Whether it be his breakout hit with DOM KENNEDY in October titled "Lax," or his two prior singles "Please Save Me" and "Seven Points," the LA native has been putting on for his city.

Now, back with another heater to open 2022, FRANK$ went right down the road to link with burgeoning Compton rapper and Shady Records golden child Westside Boogie. The duo released their new single "A Room" on Jan. 26, containing a laid-back west coast beat with vintage claps.

FRANK$ and Boogie essentially split the track in half, as FRANK$ opens the song with compelling bars about plug talk and flying from LA to Dallas for business moves. WS Boogie emerges onto the instrumental perfectly bouncing off of FRANK$'s flow, as he continues the elite display of hustling lyricism.

Check out FRANK$ and Westside Boogie's new collaboration "A Home" below.

Quotable Lyrics
You take L through the mail, I produce winners
I can turn your trap to a distribution center
We don't take walk-ins, gotta be a member
Saint Nick with the boxes like late December

