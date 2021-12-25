For those who have lost a loved one, the holidays can be a particularly difficult season. In August 2020, devastating news was shared about Frank Ocean's 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, who passed away following a car accident in Thousand Oaks, California. The tragedy has been understandably heartbreaking for Ocean's family, and the singer's mother penned a message on social media asking people not to send her holiday greetings.

Although Tonya Breaux is thankful for her friends, family, and supporters, she wanted them to know that not everyone is feeling as cheery this time of year.

"I'm so grateful for the people that love me," she wrote. "So incredibly grateful. I just have one request. Please, refrain from texting or messaging me any Merry this or Happy that messages. Maybe next year, but not this year. I know you want to show love but when I look at my phone and see 50 messages like this, it's just more triggering than helpful. So instead, send love through the universes."

"I'll feel it. I promise. Thank you in advance [praying hands emoji][blue heart emoji]." Although she did not explicitly state this was about the loss of her son, a new wave of well wishes has taken over timelines. Read through more below.