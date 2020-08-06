Ryan Breaux, the eighteen-year-old brother of Frank Ocean, was tragically killed in a car accident this weekend. He and his classmate, Ezekiel "Zeek" Bishop were reportedly driving in a Tesla when they lost control of the vehicle and swerved offroad before striking a tree.

Several of their friends, including Kaia Gerber and Paris Brosnan, have released tributes to the two young men, remembering the fun times they had together.

"Ryan and Zeek, my heart is so heavy right now," wrote Kaia Gerber. "I can’t put into words how grateful I am for every second I was lucky enough to spend with you."

Paris Brosnan was equally heartbroken by their loss. "To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew. You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you," he said.

Ryan's family has been silently mourning his loss all week. His mother, Katonya Breaux, just broke her silence, sharing a picture of herself and her son on Instagram and leaving it captionless. In the photo, Ryan hugs his mom and smiles for the camera.

Frank Ocean is yet to speak on the death of his little brother.

We would like to send our condolences to the families of Ryan Breaux and Ezekiel "Zeek" Bishop. Send them love and light in the comments.