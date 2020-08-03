Frank Ocean is mourning the death of his younger brother Ryan Breaux, who was reportedly killed in a car accident on Sunday morning.

Ryan Breaux (18) and Ezekiel Bishop (20) were both pronounced dead after cops responded to a call stating that a car was engulfed in flames. The two classmates were reportedly driving when their Tesla went off the road and slammed into a tree.

It is not clear if speed played a factor in the crash. It has also not been revealed which of the two men were driving the vehicle.

Paris Brosnan, a close friend of Frank's younger brother, shared his condolences on Instagram with several touching photos of the two together.

"To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew. You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you," he said.

"Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth. I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever," continued Brosnan.

Frank Ocean, born Christopher Breaux, has remained private as he mourns his younger brother's death. He also has one sister, Ashley Ellison.

Rest in paradise, Ryan and Zeek.

