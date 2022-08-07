Frank Ocean is selling a diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cock ring through his brand, Homer, that is listed at $25,570. The piece is a part of a new collection of accessories featuring pendants, earrings, and a keychain that are available online as well as at the Homer brick-and-mortar location in New York City.

Homer's website describes the piece as being handmade from "18 karat yellow gold with an array of channel set princess-cut diamonds and layers that express a pixelated bone or an H-motif, finished with a high polish."

Ocean founded Homer in 2018 before commercially launching the brand in New York City in August 2021.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Last month, on the 10th anniversary of Channel Orange, Ocean aired two new episodes of Blonded Radio. During one of the episodes, he interviews Dr. James Fadiman about psychedelics and microdosing.

He also confirmed that he's been back in the studio: “Forgive how, like, free associative this might feel. … I was working in Malibu this summer and I would go out, like, pretty late from the studio and there’s, like, a big population of coyotes in Malibu,” Ocean says in the episode. “And then when I would go outside I would see, like, all these bunnies running around and it reminded me of video games where you’re, like, a wizard or something. And you’re playing this role in this game and you’re running around and you have these little things to pick up and put in the pouch.”

Check out the gold and diamond cock ring here.

[Via]