Homer, the luxury brand launched by Frank Ocean, is releasing its "When a Dog Comes to Stay" collection in a Chet Blue colorway. Additionally, there is a restock of the Sphere Legs pendant in five colorways: Soba, Canary, Bubble Blue, Cadmium Red, and Clover.

Altogether, the collection features pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and rings assembled from nano ceramic colored sterling silver, American lab-grown diamonds, and 18 karat yellow gold. A press release states that three additional colors, and a solid 18 karat yellow gold edition of the ‘When a Dog Comes to Stay’ collection are coming soon.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Homer products are available online through the brand's website and are offered with complimentary shipping.

Speaking about the collection at the time of its launch, Ocean explained that dogs offer "loyalty without thinking."

“‘When a Dog Comes to Stay’ explores the dog as a symbol of one that walks lighter. A sheepdog, an Akita and a bull terrier are rendered in pixels as if to simplify the qualities that make them our family. To the dog, it seems, loyalty is without thinking,” the “Novacane” singer said.

Homer was founded in 2018 before commercially launching in New York City in August 2021.

Drake recently dropped upwards of $3 million on one of Homer's necklaces, according to DJ Akademiks.