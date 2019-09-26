Frank Ocean is one of the greatest artists of our generation. Each project he has released has been incredibly influential, shaking up the industry and proving to everybody that he is a major force to be reckoned with in the world of alternative R&B music. The former Odd Future member rarely makes any newsworthy statements so anytime his name pops up in headlines, you know it'll be for something special. One of the most riveting films from the last half-decade, Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, will soon have a book attached to it as A24 Films plans to release a new collection dedicated to the Best Picture winner. According to the studio, the foreword will be written by none other than Frank Ocean.



Including still photos from the film, an essay from Hilton Als, speeches from the Academy Awards, and more, the 224-page book will hit shelves later this week on September 30. Then, and only then, will fans of the film be able to read what Frank Ocean has to say about it.

Shockingly enough, this is the second piece of Frank Ocean news that has been reported this month. Earlier in September, the musical virtuoso appeared in the crowd at a Tyler, The Creator show, supporting his friend and getting absolutely mobbed by his own supporters.

