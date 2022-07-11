Frank Ocean celebrated the 10th anniversary of Channel Orange on Sunday by sharing two new episodes of Blonded Radio on Apple Music for fans to digest. At one point, Ocean hints at being in the studio while discussing "working in Malibu."

In the episode, “blonded Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds," Ocean sat down with Dr. James Fadiman to discuss psychedelics, and described his time in Malibu.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Forgive how, like, free associative this might feel. … I was working in Malibu this summer and I would go out, like, pretty late from the studio and there’s, like, a big population of coyotes in Malibu,” Ocean says in the episode. “And then when I would go outside I would see, like, all these bunnies running around and it reminded me of video games where you’re, like, a wizard or something. And you’re playing this role in this game and you’re running around and you have these little things to pick up and put in the pouch.”

He continued: “For some reason, psychedelics and other discoveries in this role that we play—these roles that we play—feel like those things we pick up and put in the pouch or consume or whatever that do what they do to us, whatever those things are that we find on our way."

Fadiman is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix docuseries How to Change Your Mind, which will see author Michael Pollan explore the effects of LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline.

Fans have been waiting on a new album from Ocean since his critically-acclaimed 2016 effort, Blonde. In the time since, he's held his fanbase over with numerous singles including "Chanel," "Biking," "Provider," and more.

Check out Ocean's full discussion with Fadiman here.

