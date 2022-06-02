While fans wait for any hint of news regarding new music from Frank Ocean, the beloved singer is spending his time pursuing other artistic ventures. Last year, Ocean launched a luxury company called Homer, and this year, it's rumored he'll be writing and directing his first film for A24.

Frank Ocean has worked with A24 more than a few times in the past. Most recently, Ocean wrote the foreword for Barry Jenkins’ A24 screenplay Moonlight which went on to win Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars. Additionally, Ocean provided music for the 2019 film Waves, directed by Trey Shelts under A24 management. Outside of his work with A24, though, Ocean's talents were first put on display when he wrote and directed his 2016 visual album Endless.

According to DiscussingFilm, the Blonde singer will be working with 2AM, a production company based out of the United Kingdom. The movie is said to be referred to internally as Philly, although there is no real title yet, nor release date at this time. According to sources, Ocean is looking at New Mexico for the shooting location, with a goal to begin shooting in the Fall and wrap up by 2023.



A24 has a history of working with artists. In 2021, the entertainment company signed Travis Scott’s record label Cactus Jack. The deal is set to include a film that will revolve around the release of Scott’s next album, Utopia. According to one of Scott’s representatives the film and album will be released together.

