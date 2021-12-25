Frank Ocean is back with a Christmas edition of his program, blonded RADIO. The new show features a portion of Ocean’s conversation with Wim “Iceman” Hof, a Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete.

Ocean announced the return of blonded RADIO on his Instagram story, Saturday. The last episode of blonded RADIO aired on Christmas 2019.



Jason Merritt / Getty Images

As for his conversation with Hof, Ocean explained on his IG story: "We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief, and how going into the cold water changed his life. It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent, and generous. I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak uninterrupted. Me, @coryhenry, and @dylanpatricewiggins, played some sounds underneath to heighten the feeling. I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of w Cory in the summer of 2020. I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim’s words."

"Merry Xmas everyone," he added.

The Christmas edition of blonded RADIO is available now on Apple Music.

