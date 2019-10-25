As we all freak out over the new Kanye West album Jesus Is King, another superstar is out here premiering fresh vibes as well. Frank Ocean has been silent for the last two years, hiding out in his mansion and appearing only for select events. He recently released his new single "DHL," which has been widely celebrated by his legion of loyal supporters. The recording artist's latest initiative has been to establish a safe space for everyone to enjoy a night out together, launching his PrEP+ Party in New York City. The first iteration of the club soirée saw two new snippets emerge from the mysterious Frank Ocean. Last night's party didn't disappoint either.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It seems like, if you're trying to hear some new music from Frank Ocean, PrEP+ is the place to be. Without giving much notice to his fans and followers, Ocean boogied down on the second instalment of his new series and debuted a remix of SZA's popular hit record "The Weekend." Keeping her melodies intact, Frank put his own spin on things. Although videos and photos are technically not allowed during the event, somebody managed to sneak their phone in and capture a two-minute video of his remix, which sounds fire. Hopefully, we get to hear the studio version someday.

Listen to the track below, courtesy of HHNM, and let us know what you think. Do you believe Frank Ocean is leading us into a new album perhaps?