Though we're in troubling times as a society, there's been an influx of incredible music that's been dropping in the past few weeks. Thankfully, much of it has been some soothing R&B vibes that will, at least momentarily, ease the stress of quarantine for anyone who's been feeling a bit down and out. We make sure to keep everyone up to date on the hottest records in R&B with our Spotify playlist, R&B Season. Updated weekly, we compile some of the recent R&B drops that we feel is necessary for everyone to tune into.

No major hip-hop albums ended up dropping this week but we did receive some great records this week. Kiana Ledé, for example, is fresh off of the release of her latest project, KIKI. We also got another album from the XO camp from Black Atlass who blessed us with Dream Awake, his official follow-up to 2018's Pain & Pleasure. It was only necessary that we included cuts off of both of these projects for this week's R&B Season playlist.

In addition to those two artists, it was only necessary that both new Frank Ocean songs secure spots on the playlist. We also got that new Lonr. and H.E.R. collab.

Check out this week's installment of R&B Season below and follow HNHH on Spotify for more playlists.

