All Machine Gun Kelly wanted to do was record a cover of one of his favorite songs, Frank Ocean's "Swim Good," for his fans to enjoy in between albums. While his fanbase has been raving about his pop-punk-fused version of the Nostalgia, Ultra fan-favorite, Frank Ocean's fans seemingly couldn't get past the first few seconds of the music video.

Frank Ocean has been trending on Thursday (January 27) but it's not because the reclusive artist announced a new album. It's actually because of MGK's new cover of one of his songs, which Ocean's fans seemingly hate.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As the cover got some traction on social media, Ocean's fans joined the conversation in droves to let the world know that they do not approve of Kelly's version of "Swim Good." Some people are drawing parallels to Halsey's previous cover of Ocean's song "Solo," which was equally badly received. Others are pointing out that this couldn't have come at a worse time, as a TikTok dance for Ocean's "Lost" has been going viral on the platform, which fans are also reticent about.

Similar to Frank's fans, the HNHH audience wasn't feeling MGK's cover either, giving the song a 29% approval rating after we posted about it.

Listen to MGK's take on "Swim Good" below and let us know what you think.

