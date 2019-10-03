Frank Ocean has previously been open about his city-hopping lifestyle, jumping from New York to Los Angeles. For years, Frank would rent homes or stay in hotels giving him a place to rest his head in between studio sessions and business meetings. The "Chanel" singer now has a home in NY and LA and according to Variety, Frank has just acquired yet another piece of property that's quite luxurious.



According to the publication, the 31-year-old has dropped $6.35 million on a Malibu mansion that sits on 1.5-acres of land and boasts 2,802 square feet of living space. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and was built in 1955. Apparently Frank had his eye on the property from back in 2017 and only now he's gotten the keys. Renovations are already underway on the property that has breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, a tennis court, a large garden patio and all the amenities a manion home would have such as a soaker tub, master suite, two-car garage and more - peep the gallery here.

Aside from his real estate grabs and working on music, Frank recently updated W Magazine about other projects he's working on.

"I’ll be shooting a photo series project that I’m doing in collaboration with another visual artist. I can’t say who it is yet, but he’s supertalented, and I’m playing a character in this sequence about a particular music industry practice that’s been going on for a long time," he said. "It’s a narrative in photos, and I want the edit to be really tight. But I think it’ll be cool. I’m excited about it."