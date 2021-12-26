Since his brother's death in the summer of 2020, Frank Ocean has been even more elusive than usual, and justifiably so. Still, fans were able to see and hear glimpses of the former Odd Future artist throughout the majority of 2021. This year, the revolutionary artist briefly appeared on Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost, showed up to the 2021 Met Gala with a green baby robot, and launched his Homer luxury brand worldwide. And to cap off a successful year, Frank Ocean even brought back blonded RADIO on Apple Music.

For the first installment of blonded RADIO since Christmas 2019, Frank tapped Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim “Iceman” Hof for a heartfelt monologue. At the end of the 33-minute episode, the Blonde artist also sneaked in a raw, unreleased song that continues for nearly nine minutes straight.

According to Uproxx, the untitled track is Frank Ocean's first release since “Dear April” and “Cayendo” hit DSPs back in April 2020, and there is currently no confirmation as to whether it will ever receive an official release.

You can listen to the latest episode of Frank Ocean's blonded RADIO for free here, and to hear Frank's new untitled track, skip ahead to the 24:00-mark.

