Frank Ocean Collaborator, Vegyn, Enlists JPEGMAFIA For His New Single

When Frank Ocean dropped his back-to-back projects, Blonde and Endless, in 2016, fans were trying to gather all the information they could on the mysterious releases from the equally mysterious artist. Those who cared to read the albums' credits may have initially scanned over Vegyn - more interested in hunting down the collaborators they were familiar with - but when they noticed the name was popping up on most of the tracks, they probably wanted to do some more research on this unknown contributor. They would then discover that Vegyn is a London-based producer, running an independent electronic label called PLZ Make It Ruins.

Despite just dropping a massive 71-song mixtape in June, wittily titled Text While Driving If You Want To Meet God, Vegyn is already rolling out his next project. Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds will stand as his debut album. Today, he put out its third single, featuring the experimental Baltimore rapper, JPEGMAFIA. On the first half of the track, JPEG spits fiercely over tinny and spastic percussion. The song then slows down for a screwy instrumental outro.

Two weeks ago, JPEGMAFIA released his new album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs.

Quotable Lyrics

Look bitch, I'm nauseous, I'm movin' cautious

I'm smokin' dope to clear my conscience, a fuckin' martian

Peggy, how you spit so awkward, the beat be barkin'

I'm peepin' Breakfast Club, like, "Damn, I wish I was a part"