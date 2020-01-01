The new year (and new decade) is upon us, and Mr. Frank Ocean has decided to bless us with an appearance on social media. Though he was in the public eye more than usual this past year, Frank hasn't posted since November 3rd, but his two-month IG hiatus has come to an end. Frank decided to celebrate his fresh start with two posts on his infamous @blonded Instagram account, with very different subject matter, to say the least. Proving that even Frank Ocean can fall victim to the draw of the thirst trap, the first post features a back-and-white photo of (presumably) himself with his back to the camera at an angle, his arms up in the air flexing his muscles. Wearing nothing but a pair of white briefs, Frank took it upon himself to send everyone a little reminder as they enter the new year.

In the caption, he wrote, "Change your underwear," followed by a soap emoji. Frank contrasted this more revealing shot with something much more mysterious, kind of like Frank himself. The more recent post is caption-less, but shows a grainy, shadowy Frank waving at the camera.

Ever the elusive force, Frank is a veteran in unpredictability, and 2019 was no different. He caused quite a stir at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flognaw Festival in November, though through no fault of his own, when he did not show up as the surprise guest as fans had predicted. He also surprised the public when he threw a series of "PrEP+ parties," which reimagined the 80s and 90s NYC nightlife scene had the HIV preventative drug existed, though he did receive some backlash for the theme. Recently, it was revealed that Frank Ocean is rumoured to be one of the headliners for Coachella 2020, along with Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine.