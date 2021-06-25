Oftentimes, new albums build so much hype that they're unable to live to fan's expectations, and after a quick listen, no one's even talking about them anymore. Well, this week, that is definitely not the case with Tyler, The Creator's sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. With the release of insane tracks like the Domo Genesis-assisted "MANIFESTO" and videos surfacing of Tyler kicking it with DJ Drama, the Hip-Hop community hasn't stopped reveling in the Igor artist's latest release.

Now, it appears that some pretty attentive listeners have noticed that Tyler's longtime collaborator Frank Ocean actually makes a surprise appearance on one of Call Me If You Get Lost's standout tracks. According to Uproxx, Frank pops up on the 42 Dugg-assisted "LEMONHEAD" and performs a few spoken-word lines.



Karl Walter/Getty Images

While it's not the Frank and Tyler collaboration that most fans were probably hoping for, it's always great to see the two former Odd Future artists connect on wax. According to Uproxx, Frank Ocean's spoken-word segment highlights the acclaimed artist and activist Ai Weiwei, whose famous work titled “Bowls Of Pearls” — which consists of two porcelain bowls filled with pearls, made to look like bowls of rice — reportedly sold for an astonishing $391,500.

"My bro is runnin’ his finger around th-the Ai Weiwei, Ai Veivei bowl," Frank can be heard reciting during the song's outro. "I got that sh*t sittin’ on my counter like a fruit bowl, that’s like a hundred racks. I like the color green, in every shade. I like life. Mine, like, my life. Don’t f*cking bite, y’all n*ggas love to steal."

Listen to the 42 Dugg-featured track "LEMONHEAD" from Tyler, The Creator's latest full-length album Call Me If You Get Lost below. Frank Ocean makes his uncredited appearance at the 1:45-mark.