Frank Gore had one of the longest careers of any running back in NFL history. He played until the age of 37 and now, at the age of 38, Gore is ready to get in the boxing ring where he will take on former NBA star Deron Williams. During his storied career, Gore was able to net 16,000 rushing yards which put him third on the all-time list. He is surrounded by incredible company, however, due to his lack of Pro Bowl appearances, some believe he isn't worthy of a spot in the Hall Of Fame.

Gore, of course, begs to differ. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Gore made the case for why he belongs in the Hall. As he notes, his stats are among some of the best all-time, and his teammates and coaches would all say he belongs amongst the greatest players in the history of the game.

"You go ahead and ask any coach, any old player, any -- tell them to call Bill Parcells," Gore said. "Anybody. Call anybody, and they'll tell you what type of ballplayer I was." The journeyman running back then went on to say that anyone doubting his resume clearly doesn't watch the game properly. "They don't know football. That's what I say. They don't know football. My numbers speak for themselves."

Getting into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame is no easy task, so it will be interesting to see if Gore eventually gets the call. If he does, it will probably be after a few attempts.

