Former NFL running back Frank Gore has reportedly been hit with a simple assault charge in Atlantic City, according to TMZ. In the new report from late last night, it was revealed that Gore reportedly got into some sort of altercation with a 28-year-old woman at the Tropicana hotel in New Jersey. It is being reported that this all took place on July 31st.

The woman in question alerted hotel security of the altercation, which eventually led to police arriving on the scene. They claim the woman showed no signs of physical injuries and Gore was not arrested. Despite this, police launched an investigation and it appears as though they have found enough evidence to at least charge him.

Aside from the charge, there is very little known about the circumstances surrounding the altercation. In addition, Gore has not made a statement on this latest development.

Ever since retiring from the NFL, Gore has set his sights on boxing. While he lost his first fight against Deron Williams, Gore was able to bounce back in his second, and it appears as though he is set on continuing with his fighting career.

