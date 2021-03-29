Francis Ngannou just had a massive weekend as he defeated Stipe Miocic to become the Heavyweight champion of the UFC. It was a huge knockout victory and one that showed just how powerful Ngannou is. Following the fight, Dana White and others have been hyping up a match against Jon Jones, although the UFC legend wants to get paid a hefty amount. While speaking to TMZ, Ngannou expressed confidence that the Jones fight will happen, as it's simply too big of an opportunity.

"I believe that Jon Jones wants this fight," Ngannou said. "I believe he'll want it to happen because it's gonna be a massive fight."

Ngannou knows what fighting Jones would do for his career, and he also knows what a win would mean for Jones' legacy. Having said that, Ngannou is anticipating a deal to get done sooner rather than later.

"He's been around so long and been champ for a long time so I think this might be the biggest fight of his career and mine," he said. "I think he wants to put something like this on his legacy, on his resume. I truly believe that he wants this fight to happen."

White has always been particular about the way he likes to negotiate, so it could be a while before the fight happens. Hopefully, everyone stays the course, and nothing falls through the cracks.

