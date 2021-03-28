Last night was a huge one for the UFC as Stipe Miocic went up against Francis Ngannou to defend his UFC Heavyweight title. In the end, however, it was Ngannou who came out victorious thanks to some incredible punching in the first two rounds. Ngannou came out swinging and Miocic didn't really seem to have an answer for any of it. Eventually, in the second round, Ngannou put an end to Miocic's title reign and won the match via knockout.

In the clips and frames below, you can see just how impressive Ngannou's fight was. Miocic is considered to be one of the best boxers when it comes to the UFC but last night, he was completely left in the dust as Ngannou showed why he deserved his very own crack at the title.

Immediately following the fight, there was some chatter about who Ngannou should get to fight next. Of course, many began to bring up Jon Jones, who could certainly prove to be a great matchup for the Cameroonian. Jones has had his own personal issues with the UFC in the past, which makes this prospective fight a dream more than anything else, at least for now.

Regardless, this was a huge win for Ngannou and we're sure he will be eager to defend the title sooner rather than later.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC