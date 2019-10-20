Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is adding on to the ongoing criticism mounted against Marvel in recent times.

It was while receiving the Prix Lumiere in Lyon, France that he sounded off on his own opinion about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Godfather director would allude to Scorcese's own words in his delivery.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration," Coppola said per Agence France-Presse. "I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again...Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is."

It was in an interview with Empire that Scorcese previously compared Marvel films to theme parks. While he eventually commended the amount of work that goes into creating the work, he still did not credit Marvel with creating films of a substance by his standards.

"Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks," Scorcese would tell the publication. "It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."