The fall season is quickly approaching which means a brand new Air Jordan silhouette is on the way. If you've been keeping track, 2020 will see the release of the Air Jordan 35 which promises to feature some design elements similar to that of the 30-year-old Air Jordan 5. There have been teaser photos of the Air Jordan 35 although information has been scarce on whether or not this silhouette really is the 35. These rumors became especially fierce after leaked photos displayed a Fragment x Air Jordan 35 collab, pegged for October 28th.

Now, thanks to @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though the official images for the Fragment x Air Jordan 35 collab are here, which means the design of the Air Jordan 35 has been confirmed. As you can see, the colorway matches the infamous Fragment x Air Jordan 1 collab that was created back in 2014. This was a model that still lives in infamy, so it only makes sense that Jordan Brand would try to bring this look back with Jordan 35.

For now, you can expect these to come out on October 28th. This information is subject to change so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.