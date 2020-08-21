Back in 2014, Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment teamed up with Jordan Brand for an Air Jordan 1 collab that remains one of the best ever made. The shoe was like a black toe Chicago 1 but with blue instead of red. Of course, the lightning bolt Fragment logo was placed on the back heel of the shoe which made it that much more sought after by all of the avid sneakerheads out there. Since that collab, fans have been clamoring for something new and it seems like they are about to get just that.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have some pretty detailed photos of the recently teased Fragment x Air Jordan 3 collaboration. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the shoe has a mostly white leather upper, although right above the midsole, there is a strip of black leather that wraps all the way around the shoe. The back heel features Fragment branding with "Air" placed right underneath. Overall, this is a fairly basic colorway although the "Fragment" branding will surely make this model stand out.

Release information has not been made public so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.