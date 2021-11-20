mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Foxy Brown's "I'll Be" Ft. Jay-Z Remains A Hip Hop Classic From Two Rap Icons

Erika Marie
November 20, 2021
I'll Be
On this day (November 19) in 1996, Foxy released her debut project "Ill Na Na" featuring this classic Jay-Z-assisted single.


Before we close out the day, we're taking things back to 1996. It was then that Foxy Brown was dominating the Rap game as one of the "it" women in the industry who was making waves over at Def Jam. On November 19, 1996, Foxy released Ill Na Na, the debut studio album from the New York City rapper. It featured hits like the Blackstreet-assisted "Get Me Home" as well as her massive hit "I'll Be" featuring Jay-Z that peaked in the No. 7 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Although Foxy Brown has endured hardships within and outside of the industry, Ill Na Na remains a classic that Hip Hop fans continue to enjoy. The album would later become RIAA certified Platinum and helped lay the foundation of her career that would include other noteworthy records including Chyna Doll and her joint project The Album with The Firm.

Take a walk down memory lane with "I'll Be" below as we continue to celebrate Foxy Brown's legacy. 

Quotable Lyrics

Nasty girl, don't pass me the world (Woah)
I push the V, not the backseat, girl
Don't deepthroat for C-notes, she floats (Woah)
Murder she wrote and keeps the heat close (Uh)
Firm, n*gga, we 'posed to be the illest on three coasts

Foxy Brown Ill na na
