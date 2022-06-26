It's been a while since we've gotten a full length LP from Nicki Minaj. Her last project, Queen, was released in 2018, and was a big event, including features from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, and more. Since then, she released her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, onto streaming services and has come out with a couple collab singles, like "Blick Blick" with Coi Leray and "We Go Up" with Fivio Foreign.

Now it looks like we might finally be seeing another album from Nicki. Minaj fans did some detective work after hip hop veteran Foxy Brown posted a cryptic story on Instagram.

"Nic just really made me tear tha f**k up like yooooo my b***h COMIN!" Foxy wrote on her IG story. "Love u and Papa 4 life." The post caused a frenzy on Twitter, where it was reposted. Nicki fans began to decipher the story, arguing that it must mean Nicki has new music on the way. "OMGGGG NICKI IS COMING," wrote @calzmaraj. The phrase began to catch fire, with "#NickiIsComing" trending on Twitter only hours after Foxy made the post.

It seems that the Barbz weren't grasping at straws. Foxy Brown seemingly confirmed the rumors in a separate post, writing, "Y’all already know when we drop them albums it’s fucking murdaaaaaaaaaaaa." This wouldn't be the first time Foxy and Minaj have collaborated. On Queen, the two trade bars on the song "Coco Chanel." While it's been a minute since we've gotten a Minaj album, it's been even longer since Foxy's dropped an LP. He last project was Brooklyn's Don Diva, which was released in 2008.

Check out Brown's story below.

