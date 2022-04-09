Fousheé Reflects On The Differences Between Men & Women On "double standard"

As Uproxx reports, 32-year-old Fousheé has TikTok to thank for her sudden skyrocket into mainstream success last year – in part, anyway. In the months since the Sleepy Hallow remix of "Deep End Freestyle" went viral, she's been busy with the release of her debut project, Time Machine.

She's also collaborated with the likes of Vince Staples, Ayra Starr, Lil Wayne, Saba, and more, and has already begun the rollout for her next project, which was introduced with her latest single and music video, "double standard."

"You made it! Feels so good to see how far you came from and know you reached your dream," one listener praised the singer in the music videos' YouTube comment section. "I love everything about this and Fousheé," and "Her music makes me think of good times I never had," others added.

Stream Fousheé's "double standard" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and look out for our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update, arriving for your streaming pleasure later today.

Quotable Lyrics:

Boys don't play by the same rules that the girls do

F*ck the rules, rules, you could learn a thing or two

Mix it up, give no love, got 'Ðµm 'round my finger, too

You could learn a thing or two, mmm

