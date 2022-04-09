mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fousheé Reflects On The Differences Between Men & Women On "double standard"

Hayley Hynes
April 09, 2022 10:23
338 Views
03
1
Fousheé/SpotifyFousheé/Spotify
Fousheé/Spotify

double standard
Foushee

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Fousheé's new song follows her debut 'Time Machine' project last year.


As Uproxx reports, 32-year-old Fousheé has TikTok to thank for her sudden skyrocket into mainstream success last year – in part, anyway. In the months since the Sleepy Hallow remix of "Deep End Freestyle" went viral, she's been busy with the release of her debut project, Time Machine.

She's also collaborated with the likes of Vince Staples, Ayra Starr, Lil Wayne, Saba, and more, and has already begun the rollout for her next project, which was introduced with her latest single and music video, "double standard."

"You made it! Feels so good to see how far you came from and know you reached your dream," one listener praised the singer in the music videos' YouTube comment section. "I love everything about this and Fousheé," and "Her music makes me think of good times I never had," others added.

Stream Fousheé's "double standard" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and look out for our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update, arriving for your streaming pleasure later today. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Boys don't play by the same rules that the girls do
F*ck the rules, rules, you could learn a thing or two
Mix it up, give no love, got 'Ðµm 'round my finger, too
You could learn a thing or two, mmm

[Via]

Foushee new music new song new single r&b female artists double standard
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fousheé Reflects On The Differences Between Men & Women On "double standard"
03
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject