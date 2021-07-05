Backyard barbecues, fireworks, and having a good time is what this summer holiday is all about. After missing out on large gatherings with last year's fourth of July in the thick of the pandemic, this holiday was bound to be one to remember.

Check out our round-up to see what the hip-hop community and beyond we're up to during yesterday's festivities.

Jay-Z & Beyonce

Jay and Bey attended an extravagant affair on Sunday, although it was first reported to be a bash in lieu of their annual Roc Nation brunch, Page Six reports that it was actually Michael Rubin's party; a house-warming celebration for his new Hamptons mansion. Whatever the case, the biggest names and music came to the Hamptons for this event, dressed in all-white outfits, for a night with waterfront views and fireworks. Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe and James Harden were among those in attendance. The star who stole the show was Lil Uzi Vert, who decided to light up the dance floor on his own. The rapper brought out his unexpected impressive break dancing moves while being hyped up by his girl, City Girl’s JT, who herself had quite the special night, thanks to Queen Bey.

Michael Rubin also shared a photo gallery from the all-white event, which you can click through below.

Diddy

On the opposite coast, Diddy threw a star-studded bash at his house in L.A. His Instagram story rolls like one long ad for Ciroc and DeLeon, starting with professionally-shot footage highlighting his new summer watermelon Ciroc flavor. Drake, London on da Track, French Montana, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, all danced the night away at the "Summer of Love" party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

The Game

The Game’s annual pool party was a full affair, with the top caterers in Calabasas and even masseuses on deck. LA’s Power 106’s famous DJ Carisma had everyone lit — and the number of twerk videos on the rapper’s IG story serves to prove it. We're sure more content from his backyard extravaganza will spill out through out the day.

@losangelesconfidential / Instagram Story

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan

Lori and Michael preferred to dip out of the celebrity party scene for the holiday weekend. Lori shared small snippets of her vacation with friends on her Instagram story yesterday. Possibly intentional, it is unclear exactly where they are in the videos, but the crystal clear water and waving palm trees are certainly in full view.

Some stars chose to keep it more low-key, such as Cardi B who proclaimed, “California, I’m coming to one of yall barbecues today, I ain’t stay home today. I’m not with them vegan burgers...” in a fit-check video posted to her ‘Gram. The mom-to-be opted out of the red, white, and blue dress code for head-to-toe glam in a sheer cheetah print dress.

Saweetie

Saweetie was partying again after her Freaknik themed birthday event on Saturday, with an intimate cookout with friends at her home. But before all that, you know she had to snap a bomb pic for the ‘Gram showing off her ice and brand new Rolls Royce truck in a bikini matching her car’s interior (and her nails).

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart shared a photo of where he looked how many of us felt at the end of yesterday — ready for bed. The comedian posed cutely cuddled up with his son on the couch captioning the picture, "Good night ....hope u all had a blessed and beautiful 4th of July!!!! #Harts."

Unfortunately, it looks like DaBaby fielded the police during his day-off. Nonetheless he kept it cruising, and it seems there was zero incident.