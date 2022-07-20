Another Real Housewives star counts herself as lucky to be alive after she became the victim of a frightening home invasion. Marlo Hampton has starred on Real Housewives of Atlanta for years, and just hours ago, it was reported that four people, all suspected to be gang members, were taken into custody on suspicion of being responsible for a string of robberies. Hampton is reportedly believed to have been one of over a dozen victims hit by the group.

Local news station WSBTV caught up with Hampton, and she told the outlet that she was home with her nephews when they were startled by a noise. “When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream — and I knew that scream was a scream of fear — my heart dropped,” said Hampton.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The "boom" she heard was the suspects kicking in her door. Hampton has previously shared on RHOA that she has been parenting her nephews, both now in their teens, for years. She added that the suspects may have fled the scene when she began yelling and screaming.

“I just thank God and we’re covered in the blood of Jesus and I’m here to share this story with you. But my main concern is, I want all the ladies—I want everyone to be aware if you are posting, if you do have luxury items, be careful,” Hampton said. The Sandy Springs Police Department were able to nab the alleged perpetrators "as they attempted a home invasion at a townhouse occupied by the mother of one of the children of famous rapper Future."

The gang reportedly targets "high profile entertainment, sports or social media figures." Anyone from reality stars to rappers to athletes—and those associated with them—are warned to be on high alert. It was also reported that police think that this gang was also responsible for a burglary at Gunna's home.

