Fortnite and Jordan Brand have officially launched their collaborative project, which includes a New York City inspired update complete with two new skins and an exclusive challenge pack.

The NYC-themed update is highlighted by a collaborative Downtown Drop LTM by Jordan Brand, allowing gamers the ability to spring off massive jumps, grind down city streets, and collect gold Jordan-themed coins. All players will have an opportunity to take part in the Downtown Drop LTM and complete free challenges to unlock the "Back Board Back Bling" and nine other style variants.

Additionally, the Fortnite x Jordan Brand collab will include some special edition Air Jordans including the upcoming color-shifting Nike SB x Air Jordan 1s and the iconic "Chicago" colorway. The Fortnite x Jordan Brand downloadable content is part of Epic Games’ V9.10 patch and available starting today, May 22.

Check out a preview of what's in store via the video teaser embedded below.