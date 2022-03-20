For the last four years now, one of the most popular games in the world has been "Fortnite." While some feel like the game is pretty well played out at this point, there are still millions of players who feel differently. Every few months, Epic Games looks to change things up, and sometimes, the changes go beyond the expectations of gamers.

Today is the start of Chapter 3, Season 2, and many were in for a rude awakening when they turned the game on. As you will see in the post below from DJ Akademiks, the game's core mechanic, building, had been completely removed from the game. Now, gunplay will be more important than ever before as players won't be able to build stairways or forts anymore.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

For now, it is being reported that the mechanic will be brought back as part of some sort of story arc. There is no telling when this will happen, although some believe it could happen within the next week or so. Either way, this is a huge change and we're sure gamers are going to find it to be quite the shock, moving forward.





Let us know what you think of this change, in the comments section down below.