Today, September 21st, is Batman Day and Epic Games is celebrating by releasing a new update for their wildly popular Fortnite game. Batman Day marks the 80th anniversary of DC Comics’ debut of the Dark Knight. A newly released trailer for the game shows Batman and Catwoman patrolling the city of Gotham.

Tilted Town has been transformed into Gotham and players are able to choose between two different batman suits and a Catwoman suit for their characters.

In addition to new skins, there are added weapons and challenges. Players will be able to use both the Batman Grapnel Gun and the Explosive Batarang to complete one weapons-related challenge. The other challenges include lighting up bat signals around the map, defusing Joker canisters and more.

The new update is only a limited release and will end on October 6th. This isn’t the first time Epic Games has collaborated with comics. In the past, they have done two updates in celebration of Marvel’s Avengers.

The update also coincides with the highly anticipated release of the upcoming Joker film starring Joaquin Pheonix which releases on October 4th. Critics are loving the film after it’s debut festival run. Some are even saying Pheonix’s performance is Oscar-worthy. Check out the trailer for the film below.