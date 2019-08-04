Over the past few years, "Fortnite" has established itself as one of the most popular and important video games in the industry. Thanks to streamers like Ninja, the game is an international phenomenon that has captured the hearts and minds of gamers all throughout the world. Every few months, the game updates itself with an all new season and battle pass. This past week, Epic Games released the Season 10 Battle Pass to the world and now, the game has some features that gamers are still trying to rack their brains around.

Perhaps the biggest new feature is the B.R.U.T.E mech suit which can be operated by two people. You can also go solo with the suit but if you're playing in pairs, this thing will certainly be deadly. Rift zones are back and will feature old locations that OG "Fortnite" players will certainly remember. There are also some general updates here and there to fix some of the lag and bugs that plagued users during Season Nine. As always, there are some new missions for players to achieve so you might want to get on that right away.

While the game may not be as popular as it was this time a year ago, there is no denying just how big it still is and with this update, there is enough to keep you playing for a long time.

