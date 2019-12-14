Today, (Dec. 14) Epic Games hooked up fans of their massively popular game, Fornite, with an exclusive clip from the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The clip is part of a bigger Star Wars-themed update that launched in conjunction with the clip, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rey, Finn, and Poe seem to be embarking on a stealth mission, of sorts, into an imperial ship. The trio is soon stopped at gun-point by two stormtroopers who demand they drop their weapons. Rey uses the iconic Jedi mind trick to convince the stormtroopers to allow them to pass.

By the end of the live reveal, players were allowed to choose lightsabers of their own to wield in-game, as well as blasters.

In addition, the update comes with a handful of new challenges and rewards. According to Forbes, the challenges include:

Stage 1 – Deal damage with a lightsaber (100)

Stage 1 – Raise your banner to capture the TIE fighter crash sites (0/1)

Stage 1 – Block damage with a lightsaber (50)

Stage 1 – First Order Stormtrooper eliminations with a lightsaber or from beyond 100m (0/1)

Stage 1 – Deal damage with a First Order Blaster Rifle to opponents or First Order Stormtroopers (0/200)

As for rewards:

Five Stage 1 challenges you get a Resistance Banner

Five Stage 2 challenges you get holographic First Order Back Bling

Five Stage 3 challenges you get a Rey Jedi Training emote

Check out the new content in-game now.