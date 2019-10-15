Fortnite is one of the biggest games right now. In fact, it became so big that brands like Jordan and organizations like the NFL are partnering with them to extend their reach. Kids and adults have been obsessing over this game to the point where there was a recent class-action lawsuit against Epic Games accused them of making the game as addictive as cocaine.

That being said, you can only imagine the type of havoc that occurred this weekend after the map for Fortnite was wiped out, only to be replaced by a black hole. For a day and a half, the loading screens read, “Fortnite servers are currently undergoing maintenance. Please try again later," while the servers were offline. However, many assumed that it was offline only because they were developing the next season. Today, they've finally launched Chapter 2 and shared an accompanying trailer for its debut.

Chapter 2 season 1 has officially arrived and fans can expect thirteen new locations on the new map. Along with that, they've updated some of the features including waterbased movements such as swimming, fishing, and boating (with guns on it). They also introduced the Bandage Bazooka which is a new weapon that can be used to heal your teammates. There's also a high-fiving emote now but it's unclear if they've jacked any other rappers dance moves.