Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular games on the planet. After a quick revamp, Epic Games has been able to fend off most of the competitors that stepped into the spotlight over the last year. The battle royale styled game has given fans several updates and crossover events, such as the Avengers event that allowed users to play as Thanos. Now, Fortnite is diving into the world of Star Wars.

This weekend, Fortnite shared a teaser trailer that features an Imperial Star Destroyer appearing in the sky. We then get the classic Star Wars screen swap and are shown two stormtroopers scouting Fortnite’s island and spotting the game’s characters. To coincide with the release of the RPG Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fortnite players can now dress up as a stormtrooper. The new skins can be purchased in Fortnite‘s item shop, or fans can get them for free after purchasing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order via Epic Games’ store. In addition to the skins, the Imperial Star Destroyer appears to be getting closer and closer in the game, suggesting that the Dark Side's presence in Fortnite will only get stronger. Some believe that more Star Wars loot will be available as we draw closer to the opening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters December 20.