The popular video game Fortnite is still raking in millions. How does the free-to-play game keep making so much money? Skins. Fortnite keeps on partnering with pop culture hits like The Avengers or Batman in order to sell skins that kids can collect. Now, the game is blessing users with one of Will Smith's most iconic characters, Mike Lowrey.

Lowrey is the cool, clean, and tough police officer that Smith plays in the Bad Boys trilogy. Fortnite will now be offering his skin so that gamers can get into the Bad Boy mood.

You can pick up the skin in the Fortnite Item Shop right now and it includes the Detective's Duffle Back Bling. Marcus Burnett (played by Martin Lawrence) doesn't have his own skin yet, but we hope that is coming soon. Epic Games introduced Lowrey in a blog post. "Mike Lowrey is one cool customer," the blog post reads. "Whether he's involved in explosive action or a high-speed chase, he's always undeniably smooth."

There is supposed to be a Bad Boys 4 in development currently, after the success of Bad Boys For Life. Although it took over a decade for the third film to hit theaters, it showcased a much better script and acting than its predecessors (although many argue it isn't as funny).